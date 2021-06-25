Advertisement

Irish manager Link Jarrett to stay put at Notre Dame

On Thursday, LSU hired Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson to lead the Tigers.
Irish manager Link Jarrett has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish baseball fans can now breathe a sigh of relief because manager Link Jarrett is not going anywhere.

According to reports, Jarrett was one of three finalists for the LSU job even after saying last week he was not leaving South Bend after Notre Dame’s run to the Starkville Super Regional in 2021.

Jarrett led Notre Dame to an ACC regular season title this past year and the Irish to their first regional title since 2002.

