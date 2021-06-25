Irish manager Link Jarrett to stay put at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Irish baseball fans can now breathe a sigh of relief because manager Link Jarrett is not going anywhere.

On Thursday, LSU hired Arizona baseball coach Jay Johnson to lead the Tigers.

According to reports, Jarrett was one of three finalists for the LSU job even after saying last week he was not leaving South Bend after Notre Dame’s run to the Starkville Super Regional in 2021.

Jarrett led Notre Dame to an ACC regular season title this past year and the Irish to their first regional title since 2002.

