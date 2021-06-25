Heavy rainfall brings flood risk to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we continue to track the heavy rain across Michiana, we’re monitoring the risk of flooding in the area.

People in Michiana may be faced with flooding, either on the roads or in their homes.

When it comes to driving, always remember to take another route if you come up to a flooded area.

Even 6 inches of water can make you lose control of the car.

When it comes to protecting your home from flooding, preventative measures like checking your gutters or using sandbags can really help.

“Our biggest advice to them is to monitor it. So whether you have to set an alarm in the middle of the morning to kind of walk down there and see what it is so you don’t have to wake up at 7 or 8 in the morning to a swimming pool in your basement. Always recommend monitoring the situation. If you do have any questions, we’re open 24/7, give us a call and we’re happy to help any way we can,” VP of First Response Michael Scott said.

“Even though I know in some areas it didn’t hit as hard, but again, the idea is that if you’re set up and don’t need those sandbags that you needed before, then you’re good to go. It’s much better than trying to figure out how much you’re going to pump out of your basement,” Clay Fire Marshall Dave Cherrone said.

For a list of locations in St. Joseph County where you can go fill up sandbags, click here.

