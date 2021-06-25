Advertisement

First Alert Weather Days for Heavy Rain

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(none)
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Heavy rain is likely over the next couple of days, and we’ll have to watch Sunday to see if the pattern continues. The rain and storms will probably come in waves, but in between these waves of rain, it could be dry for several hours. Overall, there is the possibility that parts of Michiana get 4″-6″ of rain through Sunday morning, and that would cause flash flooding. Other parts of the area may only get 1″-2″ of rain, which is still a soaker, but would probably not cause flooding. This is a situation where we have to continuously track any areas of rain and storms moving through, or developing over us. We’ll continue to keep you updated...

