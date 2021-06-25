Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain Moving In, Localized Flooding Possible

Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms are possible. These could bring localized flooding to the area. Keep checking back for the latest updates and be weather aware!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 5:30AM Friday: Pockets of heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms are moving into Michiana. We will see the rain heavy at times continue through the day and into the evening. Localized flooding is possible due to heavy rainfall. Gusty winds up to 25 mph are possible.

Threats:

Heavy Rain (4-6 inches possible by Monday morning)

Gusty Thunderstorms

Localized Flooding

Due to this prolonged event the NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning. This is due to heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding across Michiana.

Here is a look at our forecast for today and tomorrow:

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in Effect until Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain and a few gusty thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall could create localized flooding. If you see flooding on roadways, remember to turn around, do not drown. We will see temperatures hover in the middle to upper 70s. High of 78.

FRIDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in Effect until Saturday morning. There will be a few gusty thunderstorms moving through late. Periods of on and off heavy rain are possible. Localized flooding also possible. Staying mild and breezy. Low of 68.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in Effect until Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Localized flooding is possible. Warmer with highs in the middle 80s under cloudy skies. High of 84.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is...
Police arrest suspect in deadly South Bend shooting
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
Police searching for suspects who robbed Mishawaka 7-11
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain Moving In, Localized Flooding Possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain Moving In, Localized Flooding Possible
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days for Heavy Rain
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Waves of Rain through the Weekend
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast