FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy Rain Moving In, Localized Flooding Possible

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 5:30AM Friday: Pockets of heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms are moving into Michiana. We will see the rain heavy at times continue through the day and into the evening. Localized flooding is possible due to heavy rainfall. Gusty winds up to 25 mph are possible.

Threats:

Heavy Rain (4-6 inches possible by Monday morning)

Gusty Thunderstorms

Localized Flooding

Due to this prolonged event the NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday morning. This is due to heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding across Michiana.

Here is a look at our forecast for today and tomorrow:

FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in Effect until Saturday morning. Periods of heavy rain and a few gusty thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall could create localized flooding. If you see flooding on roadways, remember to turn around, do not drown. We will see temperatures hover in the middle to upper 70s. High of 78.

FRIDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in Effect until Saturday morning. There will be a few gusty thunderstorms moving through late. Periods of on and off heavy rain are possible. Localized flooding also possible. Staying mild and breezy. Low of 68.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flood Watch in Effect until Saturday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Periods of heavy rain are possible. Localized flooding is possible. Warmer with highs in the middle 80s under cloudy skies. High of 84.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.