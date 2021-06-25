Advertisement

Elkhart County unveils Safe Haven baby box

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EKLHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday, Safe Haven dedicates their 73rd baby box at the Cleveland Township Fire Department, giving mothers a safe way to hand over their baby after making a difficult decision.

The baby box not only protects the identity of the mother, but it also protects the infant in a climate-controlled environment that locks from the outside.

A series of alarms will let firefighters know a baby was dropped off.

They respond within minutes after the baby is surrendered.

The founder of Safe Haven says it’s important to take a proactive approach, so these babies have a chance to grow up just like she did.

“She gave birth in April of 1973 and abandoned her child two hours after that child was born, and that child was me. So, I stand on the front lines of this movement ensuring every woman has a safe option for her newborn so that babies aren’t found in dumpsters or trash cans ever again,” says Monica Kelsey.

Kelsey says there hasn’t been an infant death from abandonment in the Hoosier State since they started in 2016.

