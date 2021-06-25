Advertisement

Correa leads Astros to 11th straight win, 12-3 over Tigers

The Astros scored loaded the bases in six innings, including each from the second through the sixth.
Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron (41) slides safely into second base for a double ahead of the tag...
Detroit Tigers' Daz Cameron (41) slides safely into second base for a double ahead of the tag of Houston Astros second baseman Robel Garcia in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Correa had three hits, walked twice and drove in three runs, helping the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 12-3 to extend their winning streak to 11. Houston’s streak is one shy of the team record, set in 1999 and matched in 2004 and 2018. The Astros have outscored opponents 91-24 during the winning run. The Astros scored loaded the bases in six innings, including each from the second through the sixth. They scored twice in each inning from the second through the fifth, and finished with 18 hits, six walks and 28 baserunners.

