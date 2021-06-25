Advertisement

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Derek Chauvin listens as he is sentenced to 22.5 years in the death of George Floyd.
Derek Chauvin listens as he is sentenced to 22.5 years in the death of George Floyd.(Gray Television)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested. With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

6/25/2021 4:03:23 PM (GMT -4:00)

