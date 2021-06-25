Bremen alum Erin Coffel makes USA Softball U18 World Cup team

BREMEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Bremen’s Erin Coffel has been named to USA Softball’s U18 team that will be competing in the World Cup and Junior Pan American Championships this year.

During her freshman season at Kentucky, Coffel hit .337 with 16 Homeruns and was named to the ALL-SEC Freshman team and was a finalist for National Freshman of the Year.

The World Cup will be played at the end of August and early September in Peru.

The Junior Pan Am games will be played in November and December in Columbia.

