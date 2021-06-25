ADEC helping clients and the community with its day-programs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In tonight’s Healthy Families and Futures segment, we are shining a light on ADEC as they teach their clients the importance of giving back.

Studies have shown that being generous and giving back, not only helps those in need, but it also has physical and emotional benefits for the giver.

That’s exactly the lesson behind one of ADEC’s day programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.

Every morning, a packed van leaves ADEC as they collect food from several local businesses before delivering it to Faith Mission of Elkhart to help the homeless. Our own Lauren Moss recently joined them on a day-trip...take a look!

