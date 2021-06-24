Waves of Rain through the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WAVES OF SHOWERS & STORMS... The first of many waves of rain will move through Michiana this evening. It should be mainly light rain. Then we’ll see heavier showers and storms come in waves Friday through Saturday, and perhaps Sunday. Remember, though, that in between the waves you should have chances to get outdoors. Total rain amounts will probably range from 2″ in some areas to 6″+ in others through the weekend. And still chances for more into next week...

Tonight: Showers early this evening, with another chance for showers and storms overnight. Low: 68, Wind: S 8-16

Friday through Saturday: Showers and t’storms at times, some of them with heavy rain and gusty winds. It will not rain the entire time, so there should be chances to get outdoors. High Friday: 78, Low Friday night: 68, High Saturday: 80

