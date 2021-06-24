U93 Roofsit donut drive-thru to help raise money for abuse survivors

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A local radio station is hosting a donut drive-thru on Friday to raise money to help abuse survivors.

From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. you can help support U93′s Roofsit.

Each year, the radio station donates an entire week of on-air time to educate the community and raise donations to help victims of abuse in Michiana.

This year, they’re broadcasting live from Martin’s Super Market at Heritage Square.

You can purchase a dozen donuts for just $5, while also making a difference in a child’s life.

