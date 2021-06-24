South Bend officer saves kitten from busy traffic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - They say that cats have “nine lives” for a reason.

Officer Chris Voros stopped to help a kitten running near Lafayette Boulevard Wednesday evening.

And lucky for all of us photographer Michael Caterina from the South Bend Tribune was there to capture pictures of the helping hand.

Police say it took Voros and a few other people about 15 minutes to get the little kitten to safety and away from traffic.

So thank you to him... for a rescue that can put a smile on our faces.

