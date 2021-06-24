Advertisement

South Bend Lions hope to improve offensive attack at home

The team has been able to score on the road as they have scored a whopping 13 goals in the Lions five road games.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Jun. 23, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Lions are now 10 games into their existence, and the team is struggling to score - especially at home.

In their five games at School Field this season, the Lions have scored just three goals. This pattern has become frustrating for South Bend given the fact the team dominates in time of possession and has certainly had their chances to find the back of the net.

“That’s soccer for you,” Lions head coach Thiago Pinto said. “You can dominate in so many aspects and create chances but when it counts is when it crosses the white line and it’s a goal. We’ve got to continue to have the mentality that we have in the second half for 90 minutes.”

South Bend feels like they are on the verge of figuring out the problem of scoring at home.

“It is frustrating and sometimes we are just unlucky,” Lions midfielder Nana Tuffour said. “It happens when you play at a high level. It’s up to us how we respond to the frustration. We either learn from it or we look down upon ourselves. In my opinion, we just have to make sure we do the right thing and respond to it very well.”

The South Bend Lions will be able to work on their scoring at home on Saturday in a scrimmage against Chicago House.

The game get started at 5 PM over at School Field.

