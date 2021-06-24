Mishawaka breaks ground for new Ironworks Plaza

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka is growing again.

Thursday, the city broke ground for its new Ironworks Plaza.

$20.5 million is going to a new ice rink, event center and cafe at Beutter Park.

“We have been working towards making Mishawaka much more livable with pedestrian friendly connections, architectural significant developments and also trying to bring people move back to the downtown to enjoy the natural beauty,” says Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

Some of the ideas for the plaza came from the Mayor’s Youth Council after a leadership project.

Construction is set to be done next year.

