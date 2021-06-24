Advertisement

Michigan bill to end extra unemployment benefit advances

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republican lawmakers have voted to stop a $300 weekly federal supplement that is added to unemployed workers’ benefits in Michigan, though it is expected to be vetoed when it reaches Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Senate passed the bill on party lines, 19-16, Thursday.

Supporters say the $300 pandemic benefit, which is on top of the maximum state benefit of $362 a week, discourages people from rejoining the workforce.

It is due to end Sept. 4 under federal law.

Democrats say money should not be taken from people struggling to find work.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is...
Police arrest suspect in deadly South Bend shooting
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Three semis involved in Toll Road crash near LaGrange

Latest News

Police arrest suspect in deadly South Bend shooting
Every week, kids will be given a bag with hands-on activities inside.
ETHOS Innovation Center launches Lab in a Bag program
Four-car crash
Two injured in four-vehicle crash in St. Joseph County
Downtown South Bend businesses receiving grants for exterior renovations