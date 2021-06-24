Michiana’s own Sam Grewe qualifies for the 2020 Paralympics

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Northridge High School graduate and Notre Dame alum Sam Grewe has qualified for the Paralympics in Tokyo later this summer.

Grewe will compete in the high jump for the United States.

Up, up and away 🐦



Meet the athletes headed to Tokyo to FLY for Team USA this summer! pic.twitter.com/k0NdWzzMvg — U.S. Paralympics Track & Field (@USParaTF) June 24, 2021

This will be Grewe’s second appearance in the Paralympic games. He also competed for the red, white and blue back in Rio in 2016, capturing a silver medal in the high jump. Grewe is also a three-time Paralympics World Champion in the high jump.

It’s official...I’m going to TOKYO! 🇯🇵



Sorry @umichmedicine ... I may have to miss a few days of class! pic.twitter.com/vRskrTFEGa — Sam Grewe (@samgrewe) June 24, 2021

This past weekend, Grewe exceeded the Paralympic A standard qualifying height of 1.8 meters with a high jump height of 1.85 meters during the U.S. Paralympic Trials in Minnesota.

𝗧𝗢𝗞𝗬𝗢 𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗!



Sam Grewe is heading to the 2020 Paralympics in the high jump! This will be Sam's second Paralympic appearance after capturing silver in 2016 in Rio.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/0ugxnl1f6J — Notre Dame XC/TF (@NDXCTF) June 24, 2021

After the Paralympics, Grewe will attend the University of Michigan Medical School on a full-ride scholarship.

