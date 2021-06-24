Michiana’s own Sam Grewe qualifies for the 2020 Paralympics
Grewe will compete in the high jump for the United States.
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - Northridge High School graduate and Notre Dame alum Sam Grewe has qualified for the Paralympics in Tokyo later this summer.
This will be Grewe’s second appearance in the Paralympic games. He also competed for the red, white and blue back in Rio in 2016, capturing a silver medal in the high jump. Grewe is also a three-time Paralympics World Champion in the high jump.
This past weekend, Grewe exceeded the Paralympic A standard qualifying height of 1.8 meters with a high jump height of 1.85 meters during the U.S. Paralympic Trials in Minnesota.
After the Paralympics, Grewe will attend the University of Michigan Medical School on a full-ride scholarship.
