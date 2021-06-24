Advertisement

Medical Moment: Safer scans for kids

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are X-rays and CT scans safe for your child?

If that’s something you’re worried about, new technology is changing the way your child will get scanned, making it smarter and safer.

Martie Salt has the story.

Doctors say if your local hospital does not have the technology, don’t be afraid to ask your healthcare provider if another test, which uses less radiation, would work.

