Max Bain shines in Cubs 8-0 loss to Fort Wayne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - Max Bain dazzled on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field but it wasn’t enough as the South Bend Cubs (18-25) lost to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-23) by a final of 8-0.

Bain put forth his best performance in his rookie season in Minor League Baseball, tossing six no-hit innings and racking up eight strikeouts. It was the second night in a row in which a Cubs starter tallied eight strikeouts as Matteo Bocchi picked up eight strikeouts in just four innings last night.

The Cubs defense was showing out early as well as catcher Jake Washer threw two runners out trying to steal second base in the first two innings. He caught Kelvin Melean to end the first inning and Ethan Skender in the second, and Skender hadn’t been caught trying to steal all season.

And the game was cruising along as Gabe Mosser was trying to match Bain scoreless inning for scoreless inning. The TinCaps starter went seven innings and allowed just one base hit, a leadoff single to Nelson Velazqez in the second inning.

Through six innings in the game there was just one base hit.

In the seventh though it all came apart. Hunter Bigge came in for his South Bend Cubs debut and struck out the first batter he faced. But then he hit Skender with a pitch and Justin Lopez ripped a double over the head of Yonathan Perlaza in left to bring home the first run of the game. After another strikeout and a walk to Kelvin Alarcon, Michael Ryan made another move to the bullpen. Eduarniel Nunez came in, faced seven batters, and didn’t record an out.

Three walks, two base hits, a hit batter and a defensive error led to seven more runs coming in, all with two outs.

An eight run inning in the seventh for Fort Wayne accounted for all the scoring in the ballgame and South Bend lost for the seventh straight time. The Cubs have lost the first two game of the series, with four more games to go.

Next up: RHP Derek Casey takes the mound for the Cubs in game three of this series vs. RHP Moises Lugo of Fort Wayne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET at Four Winds Field.