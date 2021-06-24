Lumber prices fall for first time in months after record high surge

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - If someone told you the price of lumber would go up more than 250 percent in one year, would you believe it?

Truth is, it has and since the pandemic, the price of lumber has not been this high since the recession in 2008.

Dale DeVon, an Indiana State Representative who happens to own his very own building company, says he has never seen the market play with people’s pockets like it has since the pandemic.

“They (lumber prices) have always come up and down but we have never seen it to this level. And it is not just the cost of lumber, but it’s availability of products and the lead times have escalated,” DeVon says.

DeVon says a Granger home he began building this time last year costed him $30,000 more than normal.

“A year ago we signed a contract and by the time we finished framing the home, lumber prices went up $35,000 on one home,” DeVon said.

If DeVon received a quote on framing a home with lumber today, he would still be paying an above average price, but it would be significantly lower than he paid 12 months ago.

“I think it’s stabled off. Hopefully, I want to believe it has hit a ceiling,” DeVon says.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, the average price of lumber per thousand board square feet in April of 2020 was $358. In May of 2020, more than a year into the pandemic, prices surged to a record high of at least $1,500. However, this month, lumber took it’s biggest crack in since the beginning of the pandemic dropping more than 45% to an average of $900 per thousand board feet.

Devon blaming the initial spike of lumber on the pandemic with home renovations and home market values up, and interest rates down.

“There are people getting a lot more for their dollar on a home so they are taking advantage,” DeVon says.

If anyone is looking to buy lumber, or wants to begin a home improvement project, DeVon says folks should stay patient as he expects prices to fall a little further by the end of the month.

“I would say, if you are looking to build right now, I’d be very patient, there is a lot of people that are looking to build right now. Be patient but focus on your future,” DeVon says.

