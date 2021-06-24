Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Lilly says it will submit its potential Alzheimer’s treatment to federal regulators later this year.
The announcement comes a few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment from rival Biogen despite warnings from the agency’s independent advisers that it hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease.
Lilly said Thursday that it will seek approval for its potential treatment, donanemab, based on data from a mid-stage clinical study of the drug involving 272 patients.
Company shares rose around 7% in pre-market trading.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.