Lake Michigan College announces one year of free tuition

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Lake Michigan College is preparing to offer free tuition to students for the upcoming school year.

The plan will cover full tuition and fees up to 30 credit hours for students who enroll in the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. It is open to new and returning students, and you must be a Michigan resident with a high school diploma or equivalent.

Priority will be given to those who apply by Aug. 16. Prospective students can start by applying on Lake Michigan College’s website.

