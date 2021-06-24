Kamm’s Island has power after 31 days of darkness

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Power has finally been restored at Kamm’s Island Apartments after more than a month.

“All of a sudden I saw the kitchen light and I’m like, ‘Oh. Oh!’” Kamm’s Island resident Thann Mack said. “And it was just like Christmas morning.”

Christmas in June may sound strange but for residents at Kamm’s Island Apartments, it may as well have been Christmas when their power finally came back on after being off for 31 days.

“They finally got the power restored Tuesday afternoon about two o’clock in the afternoon,” Connie Elmore, another Kamm’s Island resident, said.

Residents are now in the process of moving out and say they can’t wait to be in their new homes.

“I would load the car up right now if I could,” Mack said. “We were waiting for the electricity and now I’m waiting to sign the lease on Friday. So, I’m getting anxious; excited and anxious.”

But they do still have a bone to pick with the owners of this property.

“I can’t see how this can be legal,” Elmore said. “How can they do that? And get away with it? And not have to answer for something for it.”

“To the public, find out, however you can, who owns this property and don’t ever rent from them,” Mack said. “Don’t do business with them. They’re despicable, horrible people, that let this go on for no reason. All of this could have been fixed right away. And they chose not to.”

Residents may explore different legal avenues after what they were subjected to. The residents also say they want to thank Mishawaka Housing, Mishawaka Utilities, REAL Services and 16 News Now for all their help over the past month.

