Irish manager Link Jarrett rumored to be one of three finalists for LSU job

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame baseball season is over, but the rumor mill is busy when it comes to the Irish.

That’s because according to USA Today, Notre Dame manager Link Jarrett is one of three finalists for the highly coveted LSU job.

In 2021, Jarrett led the Irish to an ACC regular season title and guided the Domers to their first regional title since 2002.

Jarrett has completed two seasons of his five-year deal.

Just last week, this is what Irish manager Link Jarrett said when Irish Illustrated’s Tim Prister asked about his future at the University.

PRISTER: I know you are on a five-year contract. You are only two years into it, not even two full seasons. You are obviously going to be in high demand. Can you unequivocally say that you are going to be the head coach in 2022 at Notre Dame?

JARRETT: I will. If my name is not involved or mentioned in these things coming up, then I don’t know if you are pushing your own program correctly. I’m not searching for anything. If your name is not one that is popular or appears to be doing the right things with the program, then are you really doing the right things for your own program? I love it here. I love these kids. These guys represent everything that you could possibly ask young men to represent. On the field. The way they conduct themselves on the field. The way they play. Their attention to detail. The way they carry themselves off the field. Classroom. Community. Interaction with everybody that is in contact with our program recognizes what these guys are. I love them.

There's a report that @NDBaseball coach Link Jarrett is 1 of 3 finalists for the LSU job.



When asked last week if he will coach at ND? "Yeah. I will."



However, Jarrett has said he had been in contact with former LSU coach Paul Mainieri throughout the season.



We'll have to see. pic.twitter.com/iYOuLOITFr — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljr_WNDU) June 23, 2021

That’s what Jarrett said back on June 15. Obviously, a lot can change in eight days.

However, it is important to point out, LSU has hired a Notre Dame baseball coach before in Paul Mainieri, who just retired.

Jarrett also said throughout the season he would ask Mainieri for advice on coaching in South Bend.

This is something we will definitely keep a close eye on here on 16 News Now.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.