FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Heavy Rain and Localized Flooding Possible Friday and Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We have the threat for heavy rain, gusty thunderstorms and localized flooding all across Michiana Friday through Saturday. More rain is possible into next week but the threat for the heaviest rain is the next few days. Due to this threat we are issuing FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for FRIDAY / FRIDAY PM & SATURDAY.

Primary Threat:

Heavy Rain (4-6 inches possible through Sunday night)

Localized Flooding

Gusty Thunderstorms

Timing:

6pm-10pm THUR: Scattered showers develop late this evening. A few t-storms are possible.

2am-3pm FRI: Periods of heavy rain. Gusty thunderstorms possible. Rainfall max exceed 2 inches in some locations.

6pm FRI -4pm SAT: Periods of heavy rain possible. Rainfall may cause localized flooding. Rain may reach 2-3 inches for some locations with locally higher amounts possible.

Timing is based on recent model runs. Plan on periods of heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms throughout Friday and Saturday. Localized Flooding will be possible both days.

Uncertainties:

Heavy rain is going to happen for most of the area with the setup that we have. What we do not know is exactly what parts of the area will see those heavier bands of rain. Wherever the front set up is where the heaviest of the rain develops. Models are split on this. We do not want anyone caught off guard so this will be a great way to let Michiana know that there is a lot of rain on the way. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low, but not zero. these could pop up with very gusty winds and torrential rains in localized areas.

What we are hoping for:

Rain remains moderate to heavy with lots of breaks during both days to allow ponding in areas to drain. The severe threat remains low and we see the lower end of the rainfall amounts.

What we are preparing for:

Heavy rain to train over the area with localized areas getting near or above the rainfall amounts expected. Gusty thunderstorms with a few severe warnings for gusty winds and heavy rain. We also are preparing for some flash flood watches or warnings in the area. We want to ram home the phrase “Turn around, don’t drown!” When roadways get flooded we need to turn around and NOT drive through them even if it looks shallow.

