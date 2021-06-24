Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely This Weekend

Staying dry most of Thursday before rain moves in. Rain will be heavy at times through Friday and Saturday. You will want to keep checking back on this forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some sunshine during the first half of Thursday. We will see increasing clouds later in the day with rain showers possible late in the evening. During the day it will remain breezy and warm. Highs heading into the middle 80s. High of 85.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible late in the evening as the system we have been talking about moves in. Rain continues into the morning. Low of 68.

FRIDAY: Heavy rain likely at times with gusty winds and a few thunderstorms. Periods of rain throughout the day. Locally heavier rain is possible. Some localized flooding is possible. High of 80.

SATURDAY: Heavy rain likely at times with gusty winds and a few thunderstorms. Periods of rain throughout the day. Locally heavier rain is possible. Some localized flooding is possible. High of 80.

LONG RANGE: Rain remains likely through Sunday with scattered showers and storms. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible through the end of the weekend. Heading into next week we will see the showers and thunderstorm chances stick with us through Wednesday. These chances more scattered than Friday and Saturday. Keep checking back as a First Alert Weather Day may be issued for the weekend.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 77

Wednesday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: Trace

