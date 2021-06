GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A fire destroys the Moose Lodge Pavilion in Goshen.

That’s according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Fire crews responded to the call yesterday around 7 p.m.

Moose Lodge 836 was not damaged, but the pavilion was destroyed.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

