ETHOS Innovation Center launches Lab in a Bag program

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - ETHOS Innovation Center in Elkhart is launching a new program called Lab in a Bag.

The program is free and is available to kids ages 8 to 12-years-old.

Every week, kids will be given a bag with hands-on activities inside.

The topics will include gardening, origami, balloons and more.

There will also be free video tutorials offered for each topic.

“I think we all learn by doing, and so we really wanted to bring that experience to kids,” said Lara Brian, volunteer director. “Summer is a really important time to connect with your family, but why not throw in some STEM fun and learn with your family?”

