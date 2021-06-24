Elkhart police searching for suspects involved in theft

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police are asking the public to help them identify two suspects involved in a recent theft.

YouTube video shows one of the suspects stealing a wallet out of the back pants pocket of a customer at the GoLo gas station in the 600 block of W. Bristol Street back on Monday, June 21. He is described as a white man who is balding, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Another man accompanying him was wearing a dark sweatshirt and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information on is asked to contact Det. Claeys at 574-389-4789, Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP, or the tip line at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

