Downtown South Bend businesses receiving grants for exterior renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some businesses in downtown South Bend are getting a facelift.

Fourteen businesses were selected for the “DTSB Exterior Enhancement Grant.” The City of South Bend is giving away a total of $236,000.

The theme this year is “exterior activation.”

For example,

Lasalle Grill is adding an outdoor patio with permanent heaters,

Ali on the Boulevard will re-do it’s windows and lighting to make the space look more attractive, and

South Bend Chocolate Cafe wants to put a roof-top deck near the ice cream and dessert side of the building.

“It’s really going to change the look and feel of our downtown. We’ve been doing these grants for years and every project has really changed that area. This is just so many more projects than we have ever done before, so it’s really going to be exciting to see these come to life. They have to be done this year ... so if all 14 come to life, a huge snap of the finger, like woah look at all this new stuff downtown in a short amount of time. It’s going to be really awesome to see that vitality increase in 2021,” says Kylie Carter, Interim Executive Director of DTSB.

Local business owners say they are excited and think this will help draw more people to the area.

“This is important to note for the community that this is a 50/50 grant so all of the business owners have to contribute 50 percent of whatever the city is awarding .. so it’s not like, I want new stuff, give me money. We are working hard also, putting in the work, the sweat equity,” says Ali Patel, owner of Ali on the Boulevard.

