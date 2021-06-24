Digging Deeper: The sex crime allegations against a former Concord HS teacher

Dunalp, Ind. (WNDU) - Digging deeper, a former Concord High School teacher is facing numerous charges, some of which pertain to inappropriate sexual contact with students.

Andrew Cowells is facing 13 felonies and 5 misdemeanors and the Concord community is still in shock after learning the details of the allegations, and I have to warn you, some of the details are disturbing.

“I felt disgusted that I’m going to a school like that,” a Concord student says. We are keeping them anonymous to protect their identity.

It’s a long list of charges. The probable cause document is at the bottom of this story.

“I’m kind of shocked, he was a good teacher and I think for the most part the kids that had him thought he was a very good teacher,” Amy Johnson says. Her daughter had Cowells for 7th grade

But there’s nothing good about the allegations against Andrew Cowells.

One part of the charging documents I got my hands on alleges the former Concord teacher instructed a 15-year-old to put his hands down his own pockets and play pocket pool. Cowells allegedly announced this caused him to become aroused.

“That’s sick, that’s really sick, like it’s not something you would expect to happen because schools supposed to be a safe place,” Voice of a Concord student who saw police respond to the high school the day Cowells was removed from the building by police. We’re also keeping this student anonymous to protect their identity.

Another allegation states that Cowells went into a bathroom with several students, pulled down his own pants, grabbed the buttocks of students and looked over a student’s shoulder while they urinated.

The probable cause document goes on to accuse Cowells of trying to get a 15-year-old male student to grind on him in the classroom.

The victim refused.

Cowells used to teach at the Concord Jr. High and for some that new him then, these charges just don’t add up.

“Like when my daughter had him in 7th grade, he was a great role model, they all loved him, he made class interesting,” Johnson says.

If these charges are true, it looks like something changed.

After all this, a Concord Junior High student I spoke with wonders if Concord High School is safe place to be.

“After I heard what happened, I’m like do I even want to go there?”

So far no court dates are listed online, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on the latest developments on a story that has shocked an entire community.

Probable Cause for charges against Cowells. (WNDU)

