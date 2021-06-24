Advertisement

Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Gray News) - A video shows a large portion of a residential building in South Florida collapse.

The collapse happened early Thursday morning in Surfside, which is north of Miami Beach, and rescuers are scrambling to find survivors.

The video obtained by Andy Slater shows the portion of the building come down in two parts.

Many are feared to be dead as a result of the collapse, and dozens have been rescued from the 12-story building.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer signs Covid relief bill for families
(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography
The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is...
Police arrest suspect in deadly South Bend shooting
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Three semis involved in Toll Road crash near LaGrange

Latest News

The CDC has extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.
CDC extends eviction moratorium a month, says it’s last time
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
US economy grows 6.4% in Q1, and it’s likely just the start