Barnes and Thornburg continues ‘food truck philanthropy’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People in downtown South Bend can enjoy a delicious meal while also supporting a local nonprofit.

It’s all a part of “food truck philanthropy,” a project by Barnes and Thornburg, aimed at getting the community out to support local food truck vendors and non-profits.

Today’s truck featured food from Real Grille.

All proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels with REAL Services.

“I’m loving seeing so many faces. You know, it’s been such a long time since downtown was alive, and everybody was back at the office. And now to be able to be out here, enjoy some beautiful weather, some good food, supporting a good cause, and to get to visit and see faces of so many people we’ve haven’t been able to see in a while. I’m loving it!” says Amy Kintz, Marketing Services Manager, Barnes and Thornburg South Bend Elkhart.

If you missed today’s event, no need to worry.

The next food truck philanthropy will be held on July 14.

