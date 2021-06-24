7-11 on Main and Mishawaka robbed Wednesday night

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re receiving word of an armed robbery at a gas station in Mishawaka.

Mishawaka police confirm that the 7-11 on Main and Mishawaka was robbed Wednesday night.

Police are looking for two male black suspects, who they say entered the store with masks and displayed guns around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

