7-11 on Main and Mishawaka robbed Wednesday night

Police are seeing an increase in vandalism in Mishawaka this year.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re receiving word of an armed robbery at a gas station in Mishawaka.

Mishawaka police confirm that the 7-11 on Main and Mishawaka was robbed Wednesday night.

Police are looking for two male black suspects, who they say entered the store with masks and displayed guns around 9 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

