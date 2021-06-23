Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Take a hike with Jason

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mich. (WNDU) - High school kids have a lot on their plate, but some kids have additional stress. There are foster kids who are in need of adoption. Grant Me Hope and the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange provided WNDU with the story of 15-year-old Jason.

Jason just finished his freshman year in high school. He’s a teenager who can be silly, yet serious. Adventurous, yet hard-working.

“I’m funny, I’m smart, I’m a pretty good kid. I do good in school, and I do my chores,” said Jason.

Jason’s case manager says he finds happiness in everything. He’s hoping to find a family that is willing to travel to parks and vacation destinations that will allow him to go camping and fishing.

“I like to go outside. I also like to do sports. I play video games and listen to music,” said Jason.

Algebra is his favorite subject in school. He’s also sports-minded and is starting to figure out what he wants to do for a career.

“Probably training in the military. My stepdad was in the navy,” said Jason.

If you’d like to learn more about Jason, just contact Grant Me Hope or Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange.

