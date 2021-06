SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local man wanted for intimidation is now in custody.

Police say Tyrik Rayford is believed to be involved in gun violence and associated with people who are driving violence in South Bend.

Rayford was found late Tuesday night in Chicago.

The Chicago POLICE department worked with the South Bend police to find him.

