Two injured in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after an accident in Kosciusko County Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of State Road 15 and County Road 900 North in Van Buren Township.

23-year-old Spencer Stapleton was driving west on County Road 900 North and failed to stop, pulling into the path of another car.

That car hit the side of Stapleton’s car, splitting it in half.

Stapleton was thrown from the car.

