Advertisement

Three semis involved in Toll Road crash near LaGrange

By Carli Luca
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - All lanes of the Toll Road are back open Wednesday morning after a crash involving three semis near LaGrange.

It happened just west of the Howe exit in a construction zone, shutting down westbound lanes for more than four hours Tuesday night.

One person is in the hospital after being airlifted from the scene. They are expected to recover.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner tells 16 Morning News Now the message is to pay attention and be alert when driving, especially in construction zones.

He says State Police investigated three deadly crashes in less than 17 hours over the weekend. All three people who died in those incidents were not buckled up.

This comes during the time period known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” for traffic accidents-- from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

Latest News

Blue Zones Project Aims to Enhance Local Quality of Life
Blue Zones Project Aims to Enhance Local Quality of Life
We are continuing to follow the damage done by the severe storms that hit Michiana, including...
Cleanup continues, EF 1 tornado touches down in St. Joseph County
The 2019 Riley HS valedictorian, Ashley Simmons is raising her sister while going to college...
Riley HS grad, full-time college student raising sister after mother’s death
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Turning Warmer and Wetter