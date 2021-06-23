Three semis involved in Toll Road crash near LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WNDU) - All lanes of the Toll Road are back open Wednesday morning after a crash involving three semis near LaGrange.

It happened just west of the Howe exit in a construction zone, shutting down westbound lanes for more than four hours Tuesday night.

One person is in the hospital after being airlifted from the scene. They are expected to recover.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner tells 16 Morning News Now the message is to pay attention and be alert when driving, especially in construction zones.

He says State Police investigated three deadly crashes in less than 17 hours over the weekend. All three people who died in those incidents were not buckled up.

This comes during the time period known as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” for traffic accidents-- from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

