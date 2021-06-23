Advertisement

South Bend Lions lose heart breaker to Grand Rapids FC 2-1 in 93rd minute

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday night, the South Bend Lions looked to win their first home game in franchise history but, instead, the team felt heart break.

Grand Rapids FC scored in the 93rd minute on the foot of Vianney Mpomo Ambeha to break the 1-1 tie and claim the victory.

“Wild game,” Lions head coach Thiago Pinto said. “We created lots of chances. We got a fantastic goal back and we got a number of chances where we hit the post. Just marginal. Small margins. We’ve got to find a way to win. We’ve got to reward ourselves for the way we are playing.”

Grand Rapids opened up the scoring in the 36th minute with a header from Milos Christoforou.

South Bend would respond with a goal from midfielder Nana Tuffour in the 85th minute, but it proved to not be enough.

“We can not look down on ourselves and complain too much,” Tuffour said. “But I think next game, we are coming all out.”

The Lions will go for their first home win of the season in a scrimmage with Chicago House at School Field on Saturday.

The match gets started at 5 PM.

