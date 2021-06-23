Advertisement

South Bend Cubs lose 7-6 to TinCaps after leading 6-0

And the Cubs provided the Italian plenty of run support.
(WNDU)
By Max Thoma
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (South Bend Cubs) - It was a tough, self-inflicted defeat for the South Bend Cubs (18-24) on Tuesday night against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-23).

Matteo Bocchi (4 IP, H, 0 R, 8 K, 2 BB) came out firing for South Bend in his second pro start and first at Four Winds Field. For the second straight outing he went out and threw four scoreless frames while allowing just one base hit. On this occasion the right-hander also struck out a career-high eight batters, including six strikeouts the first time through the order.

And the Cubs provided the Italian plenty of run support.

Bradlee Beesley (2-5, RBI, R, SB) led things off in the third inning by legging out an infield single. Then with one out Nelson Velazquez was hit by a pitch and a double steal set up two runners in scoring position for Jake Slaughter (1-4, 2 RBI, SB, R). The third baseman delivered a two-RBI single to put the Cubs on the board first. Jacob Olson flew out to right but then the floodgates opened for the South Bend offense.

The Cubs next five batters all singled.

Jake Washer picked up an RBI-single to right to make it 3-0. Josue Huma singled two pitches later and then stole second to once again put two runners in scoring position. Edmond Americaan followed three pitches later with another two-RBI single, this one into shallow right-center.

Delvin Zinn (2-4, 2 SB) stepped up next and ripped his second single of the game. One pitch later Beesley singled for the second time in the inning, this time driving in Americaan to make it 6-0 South Bend.

Tyler Suellentrop came in for South Bend on the mound in the fifth inning, his first appearance in high-a since being called up yesterday. The right-hander didn’t make it out of the inning, facing seven batters and walking five of them. With the score 6-2, Samuel Reyes was the next man out of the Cubs bullpen. He came in and allowed a pair of singles; a two-RBI single to Kelvin Melean and an RBI single from Justin Lopez.

All of a sudden the lead was down to 6-5.

And from the last batter of the third inning until the start of the ninth, South Bend sent up 16 batters to the plate and they were all retired.

Fort Wayne tied things up on a Jonny Homza single to center in the sixth that scored Jawuan Harris. The TinCaps took the lead on another Homza single, this one coming in the eighth.

Zinn stepped up to bat to lead things off in the bottom of the ninth with the Cubs trailing 7-6. He reached via a walk and stole second with still nobody out. But the next three batters were retired, ending with Velazquez sliding headfirst into first base trying to beat out a grounder to first base to end the ballgame.

Tuesday night’s loss was the sixth loss in a row for South Bend, tying a season high.

Next up: Max Bain takes the mound for the Cubs in game two of this series vs. Gabe Mosser of Fort Wayne. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm ET at Four Winds Field.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

Latest News

Vianney Mpomo Ambeha rips his shirt off after scoring game winning goal for Grand Rapids FC...
South Bend Lions lose heart breaker to Grand Rapids FC 2-1 in 93rd minute
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth...
Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1
Scot Shaw coaches on the sidelines at Elkhart Memorial High School in 2019.
Scot Shaw hired as head coach at Niles High School
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings...
Pistons win NBA Draft lottery, get top pick for first time since 1970