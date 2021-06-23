Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for missing Ossian man

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 37-year-old man from Ossian, Ind.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Release from Indiana State Police:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Decatur Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffery Chesak, a 37 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 144 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen driving a dark blue 2014 Subaru Forrester, with an Indiana license plate of BEF423.

Jeffery is missing from Ossian, Indiana which is 115 miles north east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 8:30 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jeffery Chesak, contact the Decatur Police Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

Latest News

(Amanda Bilancio/The Elkhart Truth)
Concord High School teacher facing numerous charges, including possession of child pornography
R. Kelly arrives at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov....
R. Kelly jailed in NYC as he awaits sex-trafficking trial
They opened their doors in June of 2018 and have continued to grow ever since.
Ironhand Wine Bar celebrates three years
Three semis involved in Toll Road crash near LaGrange