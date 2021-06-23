Scot Shaw hired as head coach at Niles High School

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Scot Shaw will be back on the sidelines in Michigan as the head coach of the Niles football team.

Shaw coached at Elkhart Memorial from 2015 to 2019 before Memorial and Central merged into Elkhart High School in 2020.

The 1975 Mishawaka graduate is a Hall of Famer in the state of Michigan after spending 19 of his 27 years coaching in the Wolverine State at Three Rivers.

This is the second football head coaching hire the Niles Athletic Department has made this offseason.

Niles previously hired former Elkhart assistant Cody French, who then left for the Calumet New Tech High School job.

Shaw definitely has a challenge ahead of him. Niles has not finished above .500 since 2014.

