Advertisement

Schoop, Rogers drive in 3 apiece, Tigers beat Cardinals 8-2

Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop singles against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning of...
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop singles against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Jonathan Schoop and Jake Rogers each drove in three runs as the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2. Schoop homered and Rogers hit a two-run double in Detroit’s six-run fourth inning. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (1-0) was credited with the victory for 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. Johan Oviedo (0-3) took the loss, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
In Michiana, heavy damage was also left behind. Many woke up to trees on top of homes, roads...
Overnight storms cause heavy damage in parts of Michiana
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings...
Pistons win NBA Draft lottery, get top pick for first time since 1970
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) scores on a throwing error during the seventh inning...
Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox
Penn High School volleyball practice
Annie Drews Olympic announcement inspires Penn volleyball team
Annie Drews Olympic announcement inspires Penn volleyball team
Annie Drews Olympic announcement inspires Penn volleyball team