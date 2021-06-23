Advertisement

Schoop homers again, Tigers beat skidding Cardinals 6-2

Matt Manning allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings for the win.
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop, right, celebrates his solo home run with Jeimer Candelario...
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop, right, celebrates his solo home run with Jeimer Candelario (46) in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Detroit, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and two-run double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2. The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. Schoop has played a key part in the relative surge, hitting 10 home runs this month. The Cardinals have lost 16 of 22 games since they led the NL Central nearly a month ago. Matt Manning allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings for the win.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

