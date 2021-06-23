Schoop homers again, Tigers beat skidding Cardinals 6-2

DETROIT (AP) - Jonathan Schoop hit a solo homer and two-run double to help the Detroit Tigers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2. The Tigers have won three straight for the second time in a 10-day span. Schoop has played a key part in the relative surge, hitting 10 home runs this month. The Cardinals have lost 16 of 22 games since they led the NL Central nearly a month ago. Matt Manning allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings for the win.

