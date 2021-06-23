Advertisement

R. Kelly jailed in NYC as he awaits sex-trafficking trial

R. Kelly arrives at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov....
R. Kelly arrives at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - R&B singer R. Kelly has been jailed in New York City in anticipation of his sex-trafficking trial later this summer.

A federal prison website on Wednesday listed Kelly as an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He was previously held in Chicago.

The 54-year-old is accused of leading an enterprise made up of his managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

The Grammy Award-winning singer denies ever abusing anyone. His trial is set for Aug. 9.

6/23/2021 10:09:18 AM (GMT -4:00)

