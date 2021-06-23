Police looking for suspect in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a woman who may be responsible for a deadly shooting this past weekend in South Bend.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is responsible for the Murder of Charles Edwards on Sunday, June 20 in the area of Olive and Elwood.

If you have any information on where she is, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/203.





