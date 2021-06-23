Advertisement

Police looking for suspect in deadly South Bend shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are looking for a woman who may be responsible for a deadly shooting this past weekend in South Bend.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe J’Ya Damona McKelry is responsible for the Murder of Charles Edwards on Sunday, June 20 in the area of Olive and Elwood.

If you have any information on where she is, please contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com/203.

More information in Michiana Crime Stoppers Facebook post below:

🚨IMPORTANT🚨 Do you know where J’Ya Damona McKelry is? The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit has reason to believe...

Posted by Michiana Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

