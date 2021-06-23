Advertisement

Pistons win NBA Draft lottery, get top pick for first time since 1970

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up the court during the second half of the NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Stillwater, Okla. The Detroit Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, June 22, 2021 grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.(AP Photo/Mitch Alcala, File)(Mitch Alcala | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Detroit Pistons fans finally have something to celebrate after the team finished with the NBA’s second-worst record during the regular season.

The Pistons have won the NBA Draft lottery and will have the first pick next month. Detroit just recorded a 20-52 record that was the worst in the Eastern Conference and 14 wins away from a playoff berth.

If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.

Houston will choose second after finishing with the league’s worst record. Cleveland will select third, followed by Toronto, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Orlando, Sacramento and New Orleans.

Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham is the top prospect in the draft.

The Bulls do not have a first round pick. They traded the eighth pick to Orlando as a result of the Nikola Vucevic trade.

The Pacers are in the lottery and will select at No. 13 overall.

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership
Mishawaka Council considers electric car dealership

Latest News

Vianney Mpomo Ambeha rips his shirt off after scoring game winning goal for Grand Rapids FC...
South Bend Lions lose heart breaker to Grand Rapids FC 2-1 in 93rd minute
South Bend Cubs lose 7-6 to TinCaps after leading 6-0
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth...
Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1
Scot Shaw coaches on the sidelines at Elkhart Memorial High School in 2019.
Scot Shaw hired as head coach at Niles High School