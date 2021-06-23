Pistons win NBA Draft lottery, get top pick for first time since 1970

NEW YORK (AP) - Detroit Pistons fans finally have something to celebrate after the team finished with the NBA’s second-worst record during the regular season.

The Pistons have won the NBA Draft lottery and will have the first pick next month. Detroit just recorded a 20-52 record that was the worst in the Eastern Conference and 14 wins away from a playoff berth.

If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.

Houston will choose second after finishing with the league’s worst record. Cleveland will select third, followed by Toronto, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Orlando, Sacramento and New Orleans.

Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham is the top prospect in the draft.

The Bulls do not have a first round pick. They traded the eighth pick to Orlando as a result of the Nikola Vucevic trade.

The Pacers are in the lottery and will select at No. 13 overall.