Advertisement

Pistons forward Jerami Grant will play for Team USA at Olympics

He’s also the brother of former Domer Jerian Grant.
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia...
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - One day after winning the NBA Draft Lottery, the Pistons will send a player to Tokyo for the Olympics.

After a break out season, Detroit forward Jerami Grant has been named to Team USA’s 12-man Olympic roster.

Grant averaged a career best 22.3 points per game last season in his first year in Mo-Town.

He’s also the brother of former Domer Jerian Grant.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavenly Goat Brewing Company
SJC Commissioner speaks out following mass shooting at Heritage Square
Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Three semis involved in Toll Road crash near LaGrange
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop, right, celebrates his solo home run with Jeimer Candelario...
Schoop homers again, Tigers beat skidding Cardinals 6-2
Chicago White Sox's Yasmani Grandal follows through on a double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting...
Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3
Runners compete in a semifinal of the men's 1,500 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor...
Nuguse repeats as ACC Male Track performer of the year
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, right, drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors center...
Bulls guard Zach LaVine says he’s in for Tokyo Olympics