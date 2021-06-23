Pistons forward Jerami Grant will play for Team USA at Olympics

(WNDU) - One day after winning the NBA Draft Lottery, the Pistons will send a player to Tokyo for the Olympics.

After a break out season, Detroit forward Jerami Grant has been named to Team USA’s 12-man Olympic roster.

Grant averaged a career best 22.3 points per game last season in his first year in Mo-Town.

He’s also the brother of former Domer Jerian Grant.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.