Pistons forward Jerami Grant will play for Team USA at Olympics
He’s also the brother of former Domer Jerian Grant.
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WNDU) - One day after winning the NBA Draft Lottery, the Pistons will send a player to Tokyo for the Olympics.
After a break out season, Detroit forward Jerami Grant has been named to Team USA’s 12-man Olympic roster.
Grant averaged a career best 22.3 points per game last season in his first year in Mo-Town.
