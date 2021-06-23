Advertisement

Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) scores on a throwing error during the seventh inning...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco (25) scores on a throwing error during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings. But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet, who was charged with four runs without getting an out. Gonzalez’s hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3 and helped extend Chicago’s losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders. Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Heritage Square over the weekend.
Questions surround late-night event that led to mass shooting at Heritage Square
In Michiana, heavy damage was also left behind. Many woke up to trees on top of homes, roads...
Overnight storms cause heavy damage in parts of Michiana
FAW
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Out After Strong Storms Overnight
Recent drowning incidents in Lake Michigan have alarmed the public about the safety of swimming...
Michigan City drownings raise questions about the safety of Lake Michigan
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham (2) brings...
Pistons win NBA Draft lottery, get top pick for first time since 1970
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop singles against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning of...
Schoop, Rogers drive in 3 apiece, Tigers beat Cardinals 8-2
Penn High School volleyball practice
Annie Drews Olympic announcement inspires Penn volleyball team
Annie Drews Olympic announcement inspires Penn volleyball team
Annie Drews Olympic announcement inspires Penn volleyball team