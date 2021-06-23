‘Only in the Bend’ parks pass offers prizes for visiting local parks

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get outside this summer, Visit South Bend Mishawaka’s got you covered.

They’re challenging residents and visitors to visit more parks to win prizes!

They selected 20 parks in the area, and depending on the number of parks you visit, the more prizes you can get.

Here’s how it works:

Get your “Only in the Bend” parks pass online, then when you’re visiting a park, use your smartphone to check-in.

Keep in mind, though, that while the pass itself is free, gate fees may still apply at select parks.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.