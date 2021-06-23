Nuguse repeats as ACC Male Track performer of the year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Notre Dame Athletics) - Senior track star Yared Nuguse accomplished another feat on Wednesday following his remarkable 2021 season, as the 1,500m standout was named the ACC Male Track Performer of the Year for the second-straight outdoor season.

Nuguse claimed the men’s 1,500 gold medal at the ACC Championships hosted by NC State with a time of 3:40.86, yet that wasn’t even his fastest of the event.

Nuguse seized the national spotlight in the preliminaries on May 13, when he clocked a 3:34.68 time that set the all-time collegiate record, established ACC meet and Paul Derr Track facility records, reset the ACC overall record and improved on his own Notre Dame school record.

Nuguse went on to run the fastest time ever in the NCAA Championship’s 1,500 preliminary at Eugene, Oregon, and placed second two nights later in the final with a time of 3:35.60 that stands as the seventh-fastest in NCAA history.

The Louisville, Kentucky, native now owns three of the top 11 all-time NCAA men’s 1,500m marks on record.

Nuguse is set to compete at the US Olympic Trials in the 1,500m this week, as his first round race will be on Thursday, June 24 at 9:04 p.m. ET. Live coverage of the event will air on NBCSN.